The Christmas Crafting Magazine 2026

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Create something truly magical this festive season with Christmas Crafting from Kelsey Publishing, a beautifully produced bookazine filled with inspiring ideas for every Christmas crafting enthusiast. From handmade tree decorations, elegant gift tags, and stunning table décor to larger creative projects such as cushions, patchwork throws, and thoughtful handmade gifts, this special edition offers everything you need to add a personal, handcrafted touch to the season. With clear, easy-to-follow step-by-step guides designed for beginners, alongside inspiring projects for more experienced crafters, Christmas Crafting is the perfect companion for a cosy, creative Christmas.