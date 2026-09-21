The BR Chronicles :Issue 2 - 1953-1957

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Railways of Britain brings you The BR Chronicles. This 10 part series will provide a unique review of the history of British Railways. Each issue brings you the developments in a five year period starting from1948, featuring all the major events, headline news, closures and withdrawals, restructuring and new locomotive introduction. This is the second issue in the series and covers 1953-1957.