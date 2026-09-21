The BR Chronicles :Issue 1 - 1948-1952

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Railways of Britain brings you The BR Chronicles. This 10-part series will provide a unique review of the history of British Railways. Each issue brings you the developments in a five-year period starting from1948, featuring all the major events, headline news, closures and withdrawals, restructuring and new locomotive introduction. This inaugural issue covers 1948-1952.