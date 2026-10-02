The 200 Greatest Horror Films

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The 200 Greatest Horror Films is the ultimate celebration of cinema's most terrifying masterpieces, arriving just in time for Halloween. This collector's edition brings together the definitive countdown of the greatest horror movies ever made, as voted for by a panel of leading horror journalists and critics. Ranking the films from 200 to 1, it spans genre-defining classics, modern masterpieces, cult favourites, and hidden gems that every horror fan needs to discover.

Packed with insightful reviews, fascinating trivia, and expert commentary, readers will explore what makes each film an essential part of horror history, from pioneering chillers and supernatural nightmares to psychological thrillers, slashers, monster movies, and ground-breaking international cinema. Alongside the countdown are fascinating interviews with some of the genre's most celebrated directors and stars, offering unique behind-the-scenes stories and insights into the craft of creating unforgettable scares.

Perfect for Halloween reading and year-round film fans alike, The 200 Greatest Horror Films is an essential collector's guide and the ultimate watchlist for horror lovers. Timeless, highly browsable, and packed with authoritative editorial, it's a must-have keepsake that will appeal to dedicated genre enthusiasts, casual movie fans, and anyone looking for the perfect scare this spooky season.