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The 200 Greatest Films of the 1990s is the ultimate celebration of one of cinema’s most ground-breaking and unforgettable decades. From Hollywood blockbusters and indie sensations to international masterpieces and cult classics, this bookazine counts down the 200 greatest films of the 1990s, as voted for by an expert panel of critics, journalists, and industry insiders. Whether you lived through the decade or are discovering it for the first time, this is an essential guide to the movies that defined a generation.
Packed with in-depth reviews, behind-the-scenes features, retrospective essays, and fascinating trivia, the bookazine explores the stories behind the films that changed popular culture forever. Readers will revisit the rise of independent cinema, the explosion of ground-breaking visual effects, and the filmmakers who pushed the boundaries of storytelling throughout the decade.
The bookazine also features interviews with some of the era’s most influential voices, including David Cronenberg, Kevin Smith, Ewan McGregor, Guy Ritchie, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Paul Verhoeven. Their insights provide a unique look into the creative energy that made the 1990s such a remarkable period for film.
More than just a ranking, The 200 Greatest Films of the 1990s is a bookazine for movie lovers of every kind. For devoted cinephiles, for readers eager to discover hidden gems they may have missed, and for anyone looking to relive the excitement, style, and nostalgia of an extraordinary decade in cinema history.
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UK delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order or call the team on 01959 543 747.
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Delivery of the above items is usually made within 14 days to European countries and 28 days for other countries, but please allow extra time during busy periods such as Christmas. Due to high cost of international postage and in, some cases, customs costs, some products are available for despatch to UK-based customers only. Validation on whether we are able to deliver to your selected country will be completed on the checkout page as will any postage charges that need to be applied to your order.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.