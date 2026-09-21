Ten Select Passenger Ships

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The World of Ships series provide in-depth coverage of a single maritime or shipping topic, with an emphasis on outstanding colour photographs of ships, ports and seafarers from around the world. Each 100-page publication is dedicated to offering the most in-depth and entertaining read on all aspects of a particular maritime topic. Each issue is a real collector’s item and great read for anyone with an interest in the development of naval, passenger and transportation shipping. This book covers a selection of ten classic liners and follows their journey from cradle to grave; Britanis, Alferdoss, Achille Lauro, Shanghai, MS Philippines, Margarita L, Marianna 9, Marianna VI, Leonid Sobinov and Fedor Shalyapin.