Tank Archives - Issue 3

Product
£9.99

More Information

Pre-order your copy today for delivery in early December 2026

Tank Archives is a compelling new bookazine series by noted historian Peter Samsonov that brings together ground-breaking research on armoured warfare and tank development across the tumultuous first half of the twentieth century. 

Drawing on original wartime documents from archives around the world, plus deep technical expertise, the series explores the development and service of iconic vehicles such as the T-34 and Sherman alongside lesser-known but equally fascinating stories of foreign armour in Soviet service and late-war design projects that never reached the battlefield. 

From revolutionary engineering breakthroughs and Lend-Lease cooperation to speculative end-of-war super-tanks, Tank Archives offers readers a richly detailed, authoritative journey into the machines and ideas that shaped modern armoured combat.

Tank Archives Issue 3 - tank model to be confirmed


Perfect Bound

100 pages

270mm x 200mm

Quarterly Bookazine 