Tank Archives is a compelling new bookazine series by noted historian Peter Samsonov that brings together ground-breaking research on armoured warfare and tank development across the tumultuous first half of the twentieth century.

Drawing on original wartime documents from archives around the world, plus deep technical expertise, the series explores the development and service of iconic vehicles such as the T-34 and Sherman alongside lesser-known but equally fascinating stories of foreign armour in Soviet service and late-war design projects that never reached the battlefield.

From revolutionary engineering breakthroughs and Lend-Lease cooperation to speculative end-of-war super-tanks, Tank Archives offers readers a richly detailed, authoritative journey into the machines and ideas that shaped modern armoured combat.

Tank Archives Issue 1 – Panzer ’46: Eastern Front

The largest and fiercest tank battles in history took place on the Eastern Front during the Second World War, with German Panzer IIIs and IVs, Panthers and Tigers engaged in a brutal combat against hordes of Soviet T-34s, KV-1s and T-70s. As the fighting raged, both sides struggled to gain a technological advantage – developing fearsome new tanks with ever thicker armour and bigger guns.

Yet it takes years of effort to bring a new tank to the battlefield, and many programmes remained incomplete even as the war ended. But what if the war had continued for even a few more months? Would legendary types such as the Maus, E-100 and IS-7 have joined the fray? In the decades since VE-Day, imagination has filled in the gaps left by missing historical records – countless artworks, scale models, video games, and more depict German and Soviet armour on the battlefields of 1946, ranging from the plausible to the outright fictional.

In Panzer ’46, tank historian Peter Samsonov examines the most notable real-life projects of the leading tank building nations of the time to see which of them could have been ready in time to fight and what their impact on the battlefield could have been.





• Perfect Bound

• On- sale – Friday 29th May 26

• 100 pages

• 270mm x 200mm

• Quarterly Bookazine







