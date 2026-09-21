T-Shirt Classic American - Cubic Inches

Product
£12.50

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Classic American Magazine 'Cubic Inches' T-Shirts are now in!


This design, printed on white cotton tee, features a classic Dodge Charger with a 'Cubic Inches' theme - perfectly depicting the age in which the Charger was seen as the mean car of the streets.

Sizes Available (all one price):

- Medium
- Large
- X-Large

 
FREE Postage to UK and Republic of Ireland.