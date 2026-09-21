Supermarine Secret Projects Vol. 1 - Flying Boats

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Supermarine Secret Projects Vol. 1 Seaplanes and Floatplanes

Supermarine Aviation built the Spitfire but it had previously made its name building a range of seaplanes and flying boats - particularly racers such as the S.6 (from which the Spitfire was developed). Historian Ralph Pegram, who has spent years researching the company and its aircraft, has unearthed dozens of previously unknown designs created by the company and in this bookazine illustrated with his own line drawings he explores the company's top secret seaplane and floatplane designs - some straightforward, others bizarre-looking by today's standards. Vol. 2 will look at fighters and bombers.