Stray Kids Bookazine

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£9.99

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Stray Kids are one of the most influential and talked-about music acts in the world today, making them an exciting and highly relevant cover star for readers. With a passionate global fanbase, record-breaking album releases, sold-out world tours, and a significant presence across music, fashion, and youth culture, the group continues to shape the global entertainment landscape. Their fans are deeply engaged and eager for exclusive content, premium photography, and collectible editions, while their growing mainstream profile broadens appeal beyond dedicated K-pop audiences. A cover featuring Stray Kids offers a timely opportunity to connect with a highly engaged readership and tap into the continued global momentum of K-pop and Korean entertainment.