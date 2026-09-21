Steaming through the Mountains by Robin Jones (Bookazine)

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Narrow gauge railways take trains through upland regions where normal-sized railways would be too costly to build. They negotiate difficult terrain in a comparatively cheap and cost-effective manner.

This bookazine looks at classic British narrow gauge lines, telling the story of each of them. They include the Talyllyn Railway, which started the preservation movement in 1950.

The bookazine is by no means limited to Wales, although that is the location of the most famous British narrow gauge lines. To greatly broaden the appeal, we have included English and Scottish lines, as well as the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, which was built by UK engineers and still uses British locomotives.
Steaming Through the Mountains
- British Narrow Gauge Steam at its Peak
By Robin Jones