Steam Rollers 5

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£8.99

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This series, brought to you by the publishers of Old Glory magazine, provides a detailed pictorial survey of road and agricultural steam. The steam traction engine is just one iteration of road steam power and this series looks in great detail at the different types of equipment and their manufacturers. This is final part of a 5 issue series that looks at Steam Rollers, as they worked, rusted away and found their way into preservation.