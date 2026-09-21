Ships Illustrated #8 - BP's Early Large Tankers

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Ships Illustrated

Issue 8 - BP's Early Large Tankers

Published by Ships Monthly Magazine.

Features over 200 largely unpublished photographs.

Focussing on both the ships themselves and the life of the seamen aboard.

A pictorial history of BP’s early large tankers, covering around 40 ships built between 1959 and 1974, including photographs showing officers and crew performing their duties and recreational and social life on board, supported by views of the two different types of tanker construction, launchings, dry-docking procedures, general arrangement plans, and relevant nautical ephemera.

This book tells the story of how a fleet of just two acquired tankers in 1915 developed a century later into a modern fleet of international respected player in the oil transportation industry.

Editor: Nicholas Leach