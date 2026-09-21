Ships Illustrated #7 - Rescue at Sea

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Ships Illustrated Issue 7

Rescue at Sea

Published by Ships Monthly Magazine

Features over 200 High quality images and photographs. 200 years of maritime in the United Kingdom and Ireland. This book tells the story of the maritime rescue services in the UK and Ireland. For more than two centuries lifeboat crews, mostly volunteers, have put out to save those 'in peril on the sea', showing selflessness and courage in doing so, and performing countless acts of bravery and seamanship. This long tradition of saving lives at sea and on the water iaas strong today as it has ever been, and this book pays tribute to those who have designed, built and crewed our lifeboats.

Editor: Nicholas Leach