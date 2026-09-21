Ships Illustrated #6 - Tall Ships

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Ships Illustrated

Issue 6

Tall Ships

Published by Ships Monthly Magazine

A  guide to sailing ships around the world A comprehensive guide to the world of Tall Ships which, since the first tall ships race in 1956, have come together and raced at different ports around the world. It has been an annual race since 1964, typically taking in four ports in a race-cruise-race series. This book covers all the key tall ships from the biggest to the smallest.

Editor: Nicholas Leach