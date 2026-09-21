Ships Illustrated #4 - P&O Before the Cruise Ships

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Ships Illustrated

Issue 4 - P&O - Before the Cruise Ships

Published by Ships Monthly Magazine.

Himalaya to Canberra The Last Great Liners

An examination of P&O standard hull form starting with Strathnaver in 1931, and covering the following famous ships operated by the company: Himalaya (1949-1974), Chusan (1950-1973), Arcadia (1954-1979), Iberia (1954-1972), Chitral (1961-1975), Cathay (1961-1976) and Canberra (1961-1997). 

Including over 200 rarely seen photographs

Editor: Nicholas Leach