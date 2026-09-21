Ships Illustrated #12 - Union-Castle Line

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Ships Illustrated

Issue 12 - Union-Castle

Published by Ships Monthly Magazine.

UNION-CASTLE LINE THE POST-WAR LINERS

 

Although it is almost forty years since Union-Castle Line ended its 120-year-old passenger mail service to South Africa, few British shipping lines evoke as much nostalgic comment as this great company.  This book by Peter Newall, the well-known author of the definitive Union-Castle a Fleet History, tells the story of the final liners built for the company between 1948 and 1962.  It also features Reina del Mar, the only Union-Castle cruise ship.  Using almost 270 photographs, many in colour, this unique book features not only the ship histories but also full description of their interiors.

Editor: Nicholas Leach
Author: Peter Newall