Shakespeares Britain by Robin Jones (Bookazine)

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Shakespeare's Britain - A Tudor travel guide for today.

A unique travel guide to the British settings for Shakespeare’s plays, his family’s roots, his home town, and his life and times.
This stunning 132-page bookazine gives fascinating details on locations throughout the UK influenced by Shakespeare and his works. Useful Tourist Information guides, contact details and accompany the unique insight into Shakespeare's life and works.

Written to coincide with the Royal Shakespeare Company’s 2006- 7 season in which, with the aid of theatrical troupes from abroad, Shakespeare’s Complete Works – all of the plays from the First Folio as well as his sonnets – are to be performed in his home town, Stratford-upon-Avon.