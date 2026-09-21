Bookazine - Second World War Stories

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Second World War Stories

History of Flight: Second World War Stories looks at the ill-fated Westland Whirlwind, efforts to turn the Spitfire into a dive-bomber and why they failed, the death of Italian general Balbo, the 'Last of the Many' Hawker Hurricane, the last years of the Focke-Wulf Condor and more.