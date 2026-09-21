Bookazine - Scottish Castles from the Air

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Scottish Castles from the Air

Using stunning aerial photography, Scottish Castles from the Air showcases a wealth of spectacular and historically important locations - ranging from ruins to royal palaces of power. The links of each site to the bloody history of Scotland's feuding clans are explained too. This is an astonishing collection of images depicting castles perched on coastal cliffs, isolated islands and extinct volcanic crags. Details of how to visit and view these castles, and what facilities to expect, if any, are also provided.