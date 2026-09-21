Saltwater Living Journal

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£6.99

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Saltwater Living Journal

Brought to you by the editors of Coast Magazine

This 100-page book is the perfect present for all ocean-lovers. With inspirational quotes, environmental tips and plenty of space for you to record your own coastal journey, passion and visits it’s a lovely way to build and record your relationship with the sea.



Journal dimensions: 240mm x 168mm x 10mm