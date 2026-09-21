Rulers of Britain Coin Coll. Issue 8 - King John

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Rulers of Britain Coin Collection

Issue 8

King John

With this issue you will receive a museum quality King John penny and a King John halfpenny coin.

King John was apparently handsome in his youth, was probably only five feet six and a half inches tall, and had a tendency to eat too much. This greed let to the fat king's ultimate demise at teh age of 49.