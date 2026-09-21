Rulers of Britain Coin Coll. Issue 7 - William I

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Rulers of Britain Coin Collection

Issue 7

William I

With this issue you will receive a William I museum quality penny coin.

William I is known by most as the Conqueror, but he was also dubbed "the Bastard" by writers at the time who did not share his Norman background and wanted to draw attention to his parentage.