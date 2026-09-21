Rulers of Britain Coin Coll. Issue 6 - Will & Mary

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Rulers of Britain Coin Collection

Issue 6

William III and Mary II

With this issue you will receive a high quality reproduction William and Mary half crown coin.

This odd cpuple had a background that almost belongs in teh tabloids - it is a tale of incest and influence. Mary II was a popular queen, but her first cousin, Dutch-born William, was not really trusted. let alone loved by the people.