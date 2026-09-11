Rulers of Britain Coin Coll. Issue 4 - Charles I

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Rulers of Britain Coin Collection

Issue 4

Charles I

With this issue you will receive a high quality reproduction Charles I Newark Seige Half Crown coin.

A shy and private man. by all accounts, Charles I was short and slender. He had a stammer and an unswering belief in his own divine right to rule - so much so that he refused to listen to anyone but his nearest friends.