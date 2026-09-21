Rulers of Britain Coin Coll. Issue 3 - Henry VIII

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Rulers of Britain Coin Collection

Issue 3

Henry VIII

With this issue you will receive a high quality reproduction Henry VIII Half Sovereign coin.

King Henry VIII was tall, handsome, strong and charming, with the blonde beard of an 'angel' according to his contemporaries. He was the very picture of a perfect king. Even today he is one of Britain's most popular and fondly-remembered rulers in British history.