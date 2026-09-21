Rulers of Britain Coin Coll. Issue 2 - Richard III

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Rulers of Britain Coin Collection

Issue 2

Richard III

With this issue you will receive a high quality reproduction King Richard III Groat.

Richard III suffered from a nervous tic, ground his teeth and was often seen pulling his dagger in and out of its scabbard when he was stressed. Nevertheless Richard III was by all accounts a decisive and courageous ruler.