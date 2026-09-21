Rulers of Britain Coin Coll. Issue 15 - James I

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Rulers of Britain Coin Collection

Issue 15

James I

With this issue you will receive a high quality reproduction Shilling coin.

Dubbed 'that false Scots urchin' by Elizabeth I, James had been King of Scotland for almost 40 years when he became King of England. His childhood was dramatic, with his first years involving his father's murder, his mother's abdication and James becoming a very young monarch. He was also kidnapped and held prisoner not once, but twice.

Religion played an important part in his life - as it did for most post-reformation monarchs - and James strongly believed in the Divine Right of Kings. Although he showed great foresight in his belief that smoking was bad for the health, he also believed in witches, so it is hard to say just how intelligent he was!