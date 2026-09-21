Rulers of Britain Coin Coll. Issue 14 - George III

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Rulers of Britain Coin Collection

Issue 14

George III

With this issue you will receive a high quality reproduction Half Crown coin.

Known by some as the King who lost America, it is actually the madness of George III that makes him such an interesting monarch. His early life was not as outrageous or decadent as that either of his predecessors or those who followed. Some even considered him dull. A deeply religious man, he was all too aware of his duty not only to God but also his subjects.

In spite of the fact that he was blind, deaf and mentally ill at the time of his death, George was a popular king with the people, even if history has treated him harshly.