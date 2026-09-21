Rulers of Britain Coin Coll. Issue 12 - Henry V

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Rulers of Britain Coin Collection

Issue 12

Henry V

With this issue you will receive a high quality reproduction Henry V Groat coin.

Determined and tireless, Henry V was an interesting combination of action man who was tall and could run fast, and a pious man with a priest-like haircut. He spent hours in confession and praying. The Shakespearean reckless youth who became a great king is not a vision of the man backed up by historians, but Henry's time on the throne came to an end all too soon. His own brother thought he was too famous to live long.