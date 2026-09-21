Rulers of Britain Coin Coll. Issue 11 - Edward I

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Rulers of Britain Coin Collection

Issue 11

Edward I

With this issue you will receive a high quality reproduction Edward I Longcross Penny coin.

Edward I was an angry man who swapped sides to suit his needs and has been viewed as both inconstant and treacherous. He tried to create a British empire by invading both Wales and Scotland but effectively created the first parliament. He also goes down in history for a searing act of anti-Semitism when he forced all Jews to leave the country so parliament would agree to fund more of his warring ways.