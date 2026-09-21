Rulers of Britain Coin Coll. Issue 10 - Canute

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Rulers of Britain Coin Collection

Issue 10

King Canute

With this issue you will receive a high quality reporduction Canute penny coin.

It's hard to know what Canute was really like as there are so few records from his time. The man described in Icelandic saga (long stories of herioc achievement) is tall, strong and handsome with a hooked nose and thick hair, but is unlikely that the Anglo-Saxon victims of his Viking raids thought quite so highly of him.