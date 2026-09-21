Rulers of Britain Coin Coll. Issue 1 - Elizabeth I

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£1.99

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Rulers of Britain Coin Collection

Issue 1

Elizabeth I

Introducing an exclusive collection of magazines that brings British history to life. Each issue explores the reign of a different ruler and includes a stunning faithfully reproduced, museum-quality coin that was first minted during the lifetime of the monarch.

Issue one, at the special introductory price of just £1.99, delves deep into the life and times of Elizabeth I and reveals how she transformed Britain. You will receive two coins with this first edition, a Queen Elizabeth I Sixpence and a Queen Elizabeth I Quarter Angel. The publication will explain the worth of each coin and the meanings of the detailed markings.
 