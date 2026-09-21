Rulers of Britain Coin Coll. Issue 13 - Oliver Cromwell

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Rulers of Britain Coin Collection

Issue 13

Oliver Cromwell Lord Protector

With this issue you will receive a high quality reproduction Half Crown coin.

A patriot who saw Englishmen as 'the chosen' ones, this gentleman farmer rose in power during the civil war and its aftermath. Starting out as a member of parliament, he proved himself as a military leader over the course of several battles between the Roundheads and the Cavaliers. Although he was offered the crown, he refused it and a totally new role was created - that of Lord Protector.