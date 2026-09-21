Royal Women - Life and Legacy

Product
£9.99

More Information

Pre-order your copy today for delivery in mid June 2026

The Royal Family Series

Royal Women - Life and Legacy 

Royal Women, Life and Legacy celebrates the remarkable women who have shaped the royal family across the generations – from iconic figures of the past to the modern royals who have captured the hearts of a nation. Filled with stunning photography and fascinating insights into their lives and enduring influence, this beautifully crafted bookazine is the perfect purchase for royal fans who want to go beyond the headlines and discover the women behind the crown.

Size - A4

Pagination - 124 pages

Editor - Heather Grimes

Designer - Helen Harper Collins