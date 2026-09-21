If you’re passionate about the world’s most iconic luxury marque, Rolls-Royce: Ultimate Model Guide is an essential addition to your bookshelf. This beautifully presented 132-page collector’s edition brings together every significant Rolls-Royce model – from the legendary Silver Ghost to the cutting-edge Spectre – in one definitive guide. Meticulously compiled by the expert team behind Rolls-Royce & Bentley Driver magazine, this publication charts over a century of motoring excellence. Whether you're a lifelong enthusiast, a collector, or simply captivated by the brand's prestige and engineering pedigree, this guide offers an unrivalled look at the evolution of Rolls-Royce design, innovation, and craftsmanship.
Inside, you’ll find detailed profiles of every major model, complete with high-quality photography, key specifications, and insightful commentary. From coachbuilt pre-war classics to post-war mainstays like the Silver Cloud and modern-day masterpieces such as the Phantom VIII and Ghost Series II, this guide is both a celebration and a reference. Each car is profiled with authority and affection, making this a perfect companion for restorers, owners, or anyone interested in British motoring heritage. Special attention is given to engineering milestones, model variations, and the broader historical context that shaped each generation.
Whether you’re looking to brush up on your knowledge before a classic car show, dive into Rolls-Royce’s rich legacy, or simply enjoy a quiet evening leafing through beautiful imagery, Rolls-Royce: Ultimate Model Guide delivers. It’s more than just a book – it’s a tribute to the brand’s enduring spirit of excellence.
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UK delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order or call the team on 01959 543 747.
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Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.