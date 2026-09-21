Rolls-Royce Ultimate Model Guide

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If you’re passionate about the world’s most iconic luxury marque, Rolls-Royce: Ultimate Model Guide is an essential addition to your bookshelf. This beautifully presented 132-page collector’s edition brings together every significant Rolls-Royce model – from the legendary Silver Ghost to the cutting-edge Spectre – in one definitive guide. Meticulously compiled by the expert team behind Rolls-Royce & Bentley Driver magazine, this publication charts over a century of motoring excellence. Whether you're a lifelong enthusiast, a collector, or simply captivated by the brand's prestige and engineering pedigree, this guide offers an unrivalled look at the evolution of Rolls-Royce design, innovation, and craftsmanship.


Inside, you’ll find detailed profiles of every major model, complete with high-quality photography, key specifications, and insightful commentary. From coachbuilt pre-war classics to post-war mainstays like the Silver Cloud and modern-day masterpieces such as the Phantom VIII and Ghost Series II, this guide is both a celebration and a reference. Each car is profiled with authority and affection, making this a perfect companion for restorers, owners, or anyone interested in British motoring heritage. Special attention is given to engineering milestones, model variations, and the broader historical context that shaped each generation.


Whether you’re looking to brush up on your knowledge before a classic car show, dive into Rolls-Royce’s rich legacy, or simply enjoy a quiet evening leafing through beautiful imagery, Rolls-Royce: Ultimate Model Guide delivers. It’s more than just a book – it’s a tribute to the brand’s enduring spirit of excellence.