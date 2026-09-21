Rivals In The Sky

Product
£9.99

More Information

For more than half a century, the commercial aviation industry has been defined by one of the fiercest industrial rivalries in modern history: Airbus vs. Boeing. What began as a bold European challenge to American dominance has evolved into a high-stakes global contest shaping how the world flies.

From the launch of the revolutionary Boeing 747 to the industry-shifting debut of the Airbus A320 with its pioneering fly-by-wire technology, each company has repeatedly forced the other to innovate faster, build smarter, and think bigger. Their duel has played out in boardrooms, at international air shows, and in aircraft orders from the world’s leading airlines worth billions.

The rivalry intensified In the long-haul market with the introduction of the double-deck Airbus A380 and Boeing’s fuel-efficient response, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. In the narrow-body arena, competition between the Airbus A320neo family and the Boeing 737 MAX has reshaped airline fleets worldwide – while also spotlighting profound questions about safety, regulation, and corporate culture.

More than a business contest, the Airbus-Boeing battle is a geopolitical chess match involving governments, trade disputes, subsidies, and national pride across United States and European Union member states. Every new aircraft launch carries not just engineering ambition, but strategic consequences measured in jobs, prestige, and vast sums of money.

Rivals in the Sky – Airbus & Boeing tells the gripping story of how two aerospace giants came to dominate the skies – and how their rivalry continues to redefine the future of flight. 

Edited by highly respected aviation author, Bruce Hales-Dutton.

270x200mm
100pp
Perfect Bound
Barcode - 978-1-918633-06-1
On sale Friday 29th May 2026