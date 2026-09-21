Porsche Air-Cooled Restomods

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In this special bookazine, the team behind Classic Porsche and 911 & Porsche World magazines travels far and wide to uncover a variety of extraordinary air-cooled Outlaws and restomods spanning the evolution of Porsche sports cars, from the 356 through to the 993, noted for being the final iteration of classic 911.

Along the way, we get behind the wheel, delve into owner stories, explore ground-breaking engineering and salute the creators of these cars, as well as the Porsche restomodding scene they inhabit. We celebrate home-build heroes and big-budget professional projects, speak to industry professionals and look at leftfield approaches to bringing air-cooled Porsches into the modern era of motoring.

Essential reading for marque enthusiasts.