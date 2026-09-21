Porsche Air-Cooled Restomods

In this special bookazine, the team behind Classic Porsche and 911 & Porsche World magazines travels far and wide to uncover a variety of extraordinary air-cooled Outlaws and restomods spanning the evolution of Porsche sports cars, from the 356 through to the 993, noted for being the final iteration of classic 911.
Along the way, we get behind the wheel, delve into owner stories, explore ground-breaking engineering and salute the creators of these cars, as well as the Porsche restomodding scene they inhabit. We celebrate home-build heroes and big-budget professional projects, speak to industry professionals and look at leftfield approaches to bringing air-cooled Porsches into the modern era of motoring.
Essential reading for marque enthusiasts.
UK delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 7 days, but please allow up to 28 days....
UK delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order or call the team on 01959 543 747.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 14 days to European countries and 28 days for other countries, but please allow extra time during busy periods such as Christmas. Due to high cost of international postage and in, some cases, customs costs, some products are available for despatch to UK-based customers only. Validation on whether we are able to deliver to your selected country will be completed on the checkout page as will any postage charges that need to be applied to your order.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.