Wheels of Industry Part 1 - INDUSTRIAL STEAM

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Railways of Britain

Wheels of Industry

Industrial Railways & Locomotives that Kept Britain Working

Industrial steam at work; each issue explores industrial railway systems that, in the vast majority of cases, have long been abandoned and lost to time. Often taken for granted and ignored even by enthusiasts at the time, it’s only with their passing that we appreciate what an important role these systems played in industrial Britain. Covering both standard and narrow gauge, some of the places we visit can certainly be described as quirky, while some of the steam locomotives that operated almost to the end of steam were antiques from another era altogether.

 