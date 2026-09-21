Railways of Britain 49 - Narrow Gauge Steam 12

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Narrow Gauge Steam (and other railway curiosities) No. 12
The twelfth and final edition in this series is crammed full of content that will delight any narrow-gauge railway enthusiast. From steam to the top of Mount Snowdon to the rural Irish backwater that was the Clogher Valley Railway, there is something to please everyone. We take a look at the history of the Groudle Glen Railway, and also visit to see what it’s like in 2023; there is the second part of our Bord na Móna Irish peat bog railways feature, including some of the vehicles that have survived.. We take a look at four narrow-gauge systems in Germany; Freital, Brocken, Oschatz and Bad Doberan, while even further afield we look at British-built bogie diesels in New Zealand. Industrial railway enthusiasts will enjoy our visit to the Yorkshire Dales and the reservoir railways run by Leeds and Harrogate Corporations, while the fabled Tralee & Dingle Railway in the west of Ireland is a perfect way to round off our coverage of 3ft-gauge lines in the Irish Republic. A look at what survives of the 4ft-gauge Padarn Railway in North Wales rounds off this busy issue.