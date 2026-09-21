Railways of Britain #46 - Narrow Gauge Steam #11

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The latest in the series features a number of diverse systems that are rarely seen in print: the extensive Irish Peat Railway system operated by Bord na Mona across Ireland’s Midland region, including steam in the 1950s, rarely seen in full colour; the long-forgotten Rye and Camber Tramway on the East Sussex coastline that was originally conceived by a group of golf club members, and the Monte Railway in Madeira, a 19th century rack and pinion railway which scaled the heights above Funchal and is remembered by a small museum in Monte’s old railway station. These and much more - a fascinating 100-page helping, available now.