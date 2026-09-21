Railways of Britain #39 - Scenic Railways #8

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Our eighth book looking at the rail route sod the UK heads to the south east of England and routes included are Waterloo to Salisbury, Woking to Portsmouth, Reading to Weymouth, Isle of Wight, Brighton to Portsmouth, Portsmouth to Salisbury, The north Kent routes, Victoria to Brighton, Ashford to Hastings and on to Brighton and much more.