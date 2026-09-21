Railways of Britain #37 - BR Chronicles Part 7 1978-1982

Railways of Britain
Issue 37
The BR Chronicles Part 7
1978 - 1982
From 1948 to 1997, British Railways formed an integral part of daily life for millions of Britons. From Nationalisation to Privatisation, the railways have been, and continue to be, a source of fascination and consternation which this series aims to chronicle. Its everyday activities, achievements and moments of notoriety, will be reflected upon as a large part of Britain’s history, which has been loved, maligned and much missed, in less than equal measures dependent upon your experiences and perspective. Running alongside a selection of illustrations and abridged history milestones from every month of every year of BR, will be contextual reminders of items of contemporary matters such as movie posters and album covers from the years, providing added nostalgia as we journey through almost 50 years of BR history.
Part seven of this series looks at the five years that spanned before and after 1980. We take a close look at the years from 1978 through to 1982 where the APT was introduced to Britains railways.
Perfect bound | 100 pages
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