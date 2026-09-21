Railways of Britain #33 - Scenic Railways #6 - The North West

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Railways of Britain

Scenic Railways of Britain, No 6: The North West

 

A route by route look at some of the most scenic and much-loved railways in Cumbria, Lancashire and Yorkshire, including the Settle to Carlsile line, the Cumbrian Coast, Tyne Valley, Blackpool branches, Windermere, Hope Valley and much more.

Featuring images by the best photographers and a line by line description, detailing the things to look out for while enjoying a journey on these routes.