Railways of Britain #25 - The BR Chronicles Part 3 - 1958-1962

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Railways of Britain

Issue 23

The BR Chronicles - Part 3

- Covering the years 1958 to 1962

- Modernisation Plan Reappraised
- Line Closures Accelerated
- Diesels Replacing Steam
- Appointment of Dr. Beeching