Railways of Britain #23 - Narrow Gauge Steam Part 3

100 Pages | Perfect Bound | £8.99
Britain was the world pioneer of railways, but the development of the narrow gauges is more of an international phenomenon. Rails of a narrower width were used where terrain was more tricky, such as mountainous regions, across rough ground – such as forested areas or supplying the trenches during wartime – and for lines in more rural, lesser populated areas, due to their lower construction and operating costs.
There have been many innovations and some quite novel solutions both in Britain and overseas and a good deal of those pioneering lines are still with us today as part of our heritage scene, while others were ripped up and are now distant memories. Narrow Gauge Steam uses rare photographic collections as the basis for an exploration of these often unusual railways, plus highlights innovations, notable events and celebrates the efforts of those who are dedicated to saving as much of this lesser known aspect of railway operation as possible for posterity.
From steam in the backstreets of Welshpool, to the industrial setting of the Bowaters paper mills railway, the mountain tops of North Wales quarries to pioneering diesel railcars in Ireland, and the quirky Stronach-Dutton Roadrail system exhibited at Wembley in 1924 to Australia’s Puffing Billy – there is something to delight every taste in this brand new bookazine production.
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Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.