Railways of Britain #19 - The BR Chronicles Part 1 - 1948-1952

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Railways of Britain 

Issue 19

The BR Chronicles - Part 1 of 10

1948-1952

From 1948 to 1997, British Railways formed an integral part of daily life for millions of Britons. From Nationalisation to Privatisation, the railways have been, and continue to be, a source of fascination and consternation which this series aims to chronicle. Its everyday activities, achievements and moments of notoriety, will be reflected upon as a large part of Britain’s history, which has been loved, maligned and much missed, in less than equal measures dependent upon your experiences and perspective. Running alongside a selection of illustrations and abridged history milestones from every month of every year of BR, will be contextual reminders of items of contemporary matters such as movie posters and album covers from the years, providing added nostalgia as we journey through almost 50 years of BR history.

This first issue, also sets the scene with a brief look at the formative years of Britain’s railways through to the Grouping of 1923, the war years and the period leading up to the decision to Nationalise the railways. We then take a closer look at the first five years of British Railways in which it looked to recover post-war and take stock before consolidating its operations and early diesels arrived alongside the first of 999 ‘Standard’ steam locomotives.

Each subsequent issue covers the next five years of BR history, together covering almost a half-century of British Railways’ history.

Perfect bound | 100 pages

 