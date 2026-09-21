Railways of Britain #15 - On Shed Part 10 - Depots in the Privatised Era

Railways of Britain
Issue 15
On Shed Part 10
This issue brings the On Shed series to the conclusion of its journey. Since issue one, it has charted the history of the diesel locomotive depots that have served British Railways through to the post-BR period of early privatisation. Issue 10 brings the story right up to date, with an overview of the facilities that have served the railways of Britain since – from Penzance to the north of Scotland.
Inside On Shed ten are all the details about the majority of depots and stabling points that have served the privatised railway, including the freight operators such as EWS, Colas Rail and Freightliner, through to the TOCs, the Train Operating Companies that provide trains for today’s passenger services. Some of the early privatised era depots have now closed, while brand new ones have since been built, providing a fascinating variety in architecture.
Supported throughout with full colour images of all depots covered, including some stunning aerial and drone images of the modern railway’s facilities.
Edited by railway journalist and historian, Alex Fisher.
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