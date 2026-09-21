Wheels of Industry Part 3 - WHITTINGHAM HOSPITAL RAILWAY

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Railways of Britain

Issue 14

Wheels of Industry Part 3

Author: Andrew Neale

This third instalment has an interesting and broad cross section of subjects to delight the enthusiast and historian, using archive images which, with the odd exception, have never been published before.

The first in a two-part feature charts the final years of industrial steam locomotive development, a time when steam was threatened by the new dawn of the diesel and manufacturers experimented with all manner of things to improve the efficiency of the reciprocating steam engine.

This issue also examines the construction of the Chessington Branch using contractors and their locomotives, narrow gauge steam at the normally camera-shy Sheffield works of Hadfield’s, the unusual Whittingham Hospital Railway in Lancashire, three gauges at work at Holborough Cement Works, Cornwall’s last industrial steam at Port of Par and Falmouth – the latter lingering until as late as 1986, industrial steam in Lanarkshire, the fascinating Beckton Gasworks Railway in London and a look at former main line locomotives that found their way into industrial use. These and many other subjects make Volume 3 of Wheels of Industry a treat not to be missed!

Published: 25th September 2020

100 pages, mono with some colour

A4, perfect bound

Price: £8.99

 