Wheels of Industry Part 3 - WHITTINGHAM HOSPITAL RAILWAY

Railways of Britain
Issue 14
Wheels of Industry Part 3
Author: Andrew Neale
This third instalment has an interesting and broad cross section of subjects to delight the enthusiast and historian, using archive images which, with the odd exception, have never been published before.
The first in a two-part feature charts the final years of industrial steam locomotive development, a time when steam was threatened by the new dawn of the diesel and manufacturers experimented with all manner of things to improve the efficiency of the reciprocating steam engine.
This issue also examines the construction of the Chessington Branch using contractors and their locomotives, narrow gauge steam at the normally camera-shy Sheffield works of Hadfield’s, the unusual Whittingham Hospital Railway in Lancashire, three gauges at work at Holborough Cement Works, Cornwall’s last industrial steam at Port of Par and Falmouth – the latter lingering until as late as 1986, industrial steam in Lanarkshire, the fascinating Beckton Gasworks Railway in London and a look at former main line locomotives that found their way into industrial use. These and many other subjects make Volume 3 of Wheels of Industry a treat not to be missed!
Published: 25th September 2020
100 pages, mono with some colour
A4, perfect bound
Price: £8.99
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